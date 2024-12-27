Remains and witness statements suggest AZAL plane facing outside interference - minister (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Remains and witness statements suggest that AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) plane faced outside interference, the country's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, right after the crash of the Embraer 190 plane operated by AZAL, a relevant commission was established according to the order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and the members of the commission were sent to Aktau city to familiarize themselves with the details of the accident at the scene of the accident and to learn about the condition of the victims.

As the minister said, the injured passengers and surviving flight attendants reported hearing an explosion sound while over Grozny.

"One of the flight attendants even injured her arm. Additionally, from social media and the footage released by the press, it is clear that a woman sustained injuries to her arm and leg. Furthermore, traces of holes can be seen on the aircraft's wing.

Inside the aircraft, there are damages to the fuselage and various sharp objects. Russian citizens among the victims also reported hearing three explosions while over Grozny. According to them, the explosion sounds came from outside, and something then touched the aircraft," he mentioned.

Nabiyev pointed out that from the very first moments of the crash, media reported that birds had collided with the aircraft.

"However, experts' initial conclusion is that the remains of the aircraft on the ground and witness testimonies suggest external interference. But the investigation will determine the type of weapon used for the external interference. Additionally, if we look at the aircraft's flight trajectory, it is clear that it was heading towards Aktau over Makhachkala.

Whether the aircraft was authorized to land here will be determined based on the investigation’s outcome. Moreover, the investigation will also determine why the pilot made an emergency landing. As for the issue of GPS being turned off, it will become clear once evidence is presented.

Both local and international experts agree that the aircraft’s crew showed heroism by making the most optimal emergency landing, which resulted in the survival of the vast majority of the people on board.

Azerbaijan, exercising its right, has involved international consultants in the process. We are already in contact with them," the minister explained.

Nabiyev added that two experts from the Embraer company are on-site and have been included in the investigation team. At the same time, Brazilian experts will also be at the scene tomorrow.

"According to the Kazakh officials, the claim of an oxygen tank explosion came from a dispatcher in Rostov. We believe the first thing to do is verify the accuracy of this information. This is information provided by an interested party. I have also mentioned the facts that contradict it, namely that the explosion sounds came from outside," the minister emphasized.

The tragedy occurred on December 25, when an Embraer 190 plane operated by AZAL, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed just 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.

The Embraer 190 was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members.

In the aftermath of the crash, 27 people were hospitalized. Among them, 15 are citizens of Azerbaijan, eight are from Russia, and three are from Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one individual remains unknown.

Of those hospitalized, 11 are being treated in intensive care, 13 in the trauma ward, two in the neurosurgery ward, and one in the surgical ward. They are under the care of experienced doctors from Kazakhstan, as well as specialists sent from Azerbaijan and Russia. All patients have received prompt and specialized medical and psychological support.

The crash claimed the lives of both pilots and a flight attendant. Two other crew members survived.

December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

The black box of the plane has already been found, and procedures for its analysis are being carried out per the international aviation conventions. An investigation into the causes of the disaster is currently underway. Final conclusions will be made after completion of all necessary research and data analysis.

