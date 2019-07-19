Azerbaijan increases production of electricity during first half of 2019

19 July 2019 19:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The demand for electricity in Azerbaijan increased by 586 million kilowatt-hours in January-June 2019, compared to the first half of 2018, Trend reports referring to Azerenergy, the largest electrical power producer in Azerbaijan.

Numerous factories, plants, agricultural parks, industrial quarters, business facilities and multi-storey buildings were commissioned during the first half of the current year, which suggests that the electricity consumption increased in line with the growth of the economy, industry and the population.

As reported, 11.544 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity were produced during first six months of this year, which is 521 million kilowatt-hours more than the corresponding figure of the previous year.

According to Azerenergy, 648 million kilowatt-hours of electricity were exported by the company during the aforementioned period, which is 24 million kilowatt-hours more than the energy exported during the corresponding period of the last year. Azerbaijan traditionally exports electricity to Georgia, Russia, Turkey and Iran.

