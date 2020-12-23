Tajikistan intends to use Azerbaijan's experience in creating industrial parks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The Embassy of Tajikistan in Azerbaijan organized an online meeting between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and Tajikistan’s Ministry of Industry and Innovative Technologies to discuss industrial cooperation, methodological and practical assistance in creating industrial parks in Tajikistan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told Trend.

During the event, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Alakbarov emphasized the great potential of cooperation between the two countries in various spheres of the economy, including industry, noting that the event will contribute to expanding ties in this area.

Providing information on the possibilities of cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan in the field of industrial parks, Alakbarov noted that favorable conditions for entrepreneurship have been created in these parks.

He informed the meeting participants in detail about benefits and support mechanisms provided to park residents.

“Currently, the number of residents on the site of five industrial parks operating in the country and specializing in such industries as chemical, processing, shipbuilding, light and pharmaceutical, has reached 50. The investment portfolio of residents is $3.8 billion. From January through September 2020, the share of products manufactured in industrial parks accounted for 10.6 percent of non-oil production and 20.3 percent of the country's exports,” the deputy minister said.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Industry and Innovative Technologies of Tajikistan Sherali Kabir, said that Tajikistan intends to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan, especially in the field of industry and logistics, as well as to use Azerbaijan's experience in creating industrial parks.