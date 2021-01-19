Azerbaijani company reveals expected volume of colored glass production at future plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan. Jan.19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation for a new plant in the Sumgayit Chemical-Industrial Park on Jan.18, Trend reports.

One of the residents of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park is the Glassica CJSC. The company will build here a plant for the production of glass containers (bottles).

The plant's products will mainly be used for packaging in the food sector. 160 people will be permanently employed at the enterprise with an investment value of $12 million.

The president was informed that the demand of the domestic market of Azerbaijan for colored bottles is about 45-50 million units.

It’s planned to produce 60-90 million units of colored glass containers in various assortments at the future enterprise. Thus, the needs of the domestic market will be fully met, and as a result, opportunities for export will be created.