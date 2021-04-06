Azerbaijan to implement 4IR technologies - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

A favorable digital ecosystem is planned to be created in Azerbaijan through the use of 4IR technologies (4th industrial revolution), improving legislation and promoting innovative management, Trend reports on Apr. 6 referring to Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

“The global challenges of the 4th industrial revolution, the issues related to the development of digitalization and the innovation ecosystem were discussed at the session of the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, held within the Virtual Global Technology Governance Summit of the World Economic Forum,” Jabbarov said.

“The use of these resources will also make an important contribution to the return of Azerbaijanis to the Nagorno- Karabakh region,” the minister added.