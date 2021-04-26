2021 Economic Forum of Bosnia and Herzegovina being held

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.26

Trend:

Economic Forum of Bosnia and Herzegovina is organized 5th year in a row and has so far gathered over 2200 participants, mostly representatives of executive branch of Bosnia and Herzegovina government as well as representatives of regional companies, diplomatic sector and academic community. The focus of the Forum 2021 is on the green economy through the aims of a sustainable development in Europe, and on what will be or what already is the „new normal“ in the social order after the Covid-19 pandemics.

Keynote speakers of the Forum 2021 are Garry Jacobs, President of the World Academy of Arts and Science, and Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and a former Vice-President of the World Bank, Zlatko Lagumdzija, Board of Trustees Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The notion sustainable development is in relation to the protection of life environment, social development planning, ecological, economic and political questions. Sustainable development unites the awareness for the living world on the planet Earth and protection of the capacities of natural resources with social and ecological challenges that every society, state and humankind as a whole is faced with. The challenges that come with life environment threat especially contribute to the ongoing presence of the notion sustainable development. There are 17 goals that clearly describe the way the Planet should follow in the following years. In the last several years, green economy has been promoted as a great change in thinking and is considered to be one of the possibly successful solutions for the enhancement of the economic growth and, at the same time, for the decrease in using the resources and the prevention of ecosystem destruction.

In the first session with Garry Jacobs – President of the World Academy of Arts and Science, Phoebe Koundouri – President of the European Association of Environmental and Resource Economists will also speak, along with Igor Lukšić – President of the Government of Montenegro in the period 2010 – 2012. The moderator of the first session is prof. dr. Zlatko Lagumdžija, Full Professor at the School of Economics and Business in Sarajevo.

Ismail Serageldin – Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and a former Vice-President of the World Bank will speak about the green economy and the aims of a sustainable development in Europe, Western Balkans and Bosnia and Herzegovina, together with Jan Fischer– president of Government of the Czech Republic (2009 – 2010), Belma Hadžiomerović – Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication & Sustainability Management in Raiffeisen BANK in B&H, and Senad Salkić – Executive Director for capital investments in PE Elektroprivreda B&H and Rovshan Muradov, Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. The Moderator of the second session is prof. dr. Fikret Čaušević, Full Professor at the School of Economics and Business in Sarajevo.

Economic Forum of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2021 will be opened by prof. dr. Jasmina Selimović– Dean of the School of Economics and Business in Sarajevo, Sefik Dzaferovic – Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Johann Sattler – Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Bosnia and Herzegovina and a special representative of the European Union in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The fifth Economic Forum is organized in cooperation with: Foundation Shared Societies and Values – SSV, Nizami Ganjavi International Center – NGIC and World Academy of Arts and Sciences – WAAS.