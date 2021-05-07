Azerbaijan's SME Dev't Agency holds training for female entrepreneurs (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7
Trend:
The Sumgayit Small and Medium Business Development Center (SME) in Azerbaijan held training for women wishing to create their own business or expand an existing one, Trend reports citing the SME Development Agency of Azerbaijan.
“The training, which lasted a month, were attended by women - entrepreneurs from Sumgayit and Absheron economic region. They were informed about how to start a business, about taxes and tax incentives, corporate law, marketing, HR, women's entrepreneurship development,” the agency said.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, training was conducted in small groups.
Some 20 women entrepreneurs who successfully completed the training were awarded certificates.
Latest
All gymnasts provided with necessary time to train for Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Baku - Greek gymnast
Winners of ‘Sustainable Development in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering’ conference awarded (PHOTO)
S.Korea to set up training center for advanced technologies of fruit, vegetable production in Uzbekistan
We reject, don't recognize decision of Latvian gov't on so-called "Armenian genocide" - Turkish Defense Ministry
New “Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax ship built in country’s shipyard to make its first voyage from Port of Baku (PHOTO/VİDEO)