Azerbaijan's SME Dev't Agency holds training for female entrepreneurs (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

The Sumgayit Small and Medium Business Development Center (SME) in Azerbaijan held training for women wishing to create their own business or expand an existing one, Trend reports citing the SME Development Agency of Azerbaijan.

“The training, which lasted a month, were attended by women - entrepreneurs from Sumgayit and Absheron economic region. They were informed about how to start a business, about taxes and tax incentives, corporate law, marketing, HR, women's entrepreneurship development,” the agency said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, training was conducted in small groups.

Some 20 women entrepreneurs who successfully completed the training were awarded certificates.