Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports up 40 pct in June

Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports rose by 40 percent in June compared with the same period last year, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Saudi Export Development Authority revealed that the exports in June reached 23.5 billion Saudi Riyals (6.26 billion U.S. dollars), including 21 billion Saudi Riyals for exports and 2.5 billion Saudi Riyals for re-exports.

In this particular month, Saudi Arabia exported to 148 countries, while seaports were the top export method.

The rise comes as part of the efforts to achieve the kingdom's economic vision that focuses on economic diversity, especially the contributions of the non-oil sectors to the GDP.