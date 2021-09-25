EU eyes investments in Baku port to make it greener and better connected digitally - EU official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Baku port) is part of the flagship project that the EU will roll out in the coming years, Head of the Cooperation Department of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Viktor Bojkov, told Trend.

According to Bojkov, the EU looks forward to digitalizing the activities of the Baku port, turning it into an ecologically clean area.

"In December 2021, the summit of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) states will take place. We will prepare proposals about Azerbaijan together with the government of the country. At the summit, the heads of these states will hear our proposals. Following the summit, we will be ready to start implementing the investment program," said Bojkov.

"The purpose of the program is to make Baku port greener and better connected digitally," said the EU representative.

The EU is ready to provide financial support in national currency to 20,000 entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan. This support will not cover areas such as agriculture and manufacturing.

