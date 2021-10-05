Public catering turnover in Azerbaijani capital increases
Latest
At Vienna meeting of FMs of OSCE MG co-chairing countries I was given statement text, I said I wouldn’t sign it - President Aliyev
We mobilized and will continue mobilizing all our forces to rebuild Jabrayil, other districts - President Aliyev
Liberation of Jabrayil was great moral, psychological advantage for Azerbaijan, and heavy blow for Armenia (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: Appeal of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to Azerbaijani people on October 5, 2020 (PHOTO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by TRT Haber TV channel on October 5, 2020 (PHOTO)
Pleased to declare that my FIG presidency election campaign continues at its full extent - Farid Gayibov
Our friendly, neighboring countries maintain such relations with Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan has same kind attitude towards them - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan will continue to plan its external relations and internal affairs as it sees fit - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan was first to support cooperation platform proposed by President Erdoghan - President Aliyev
Kazakhstan ratifies protocol for environmental assessment to Framework Convention for Protection of Caspian Sea