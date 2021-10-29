CBA won't make decisions on devaluation of Azerbaijani Manat - chairman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
The foreign exchange market of Azerbaijan is stable, and the existing pressure on the manat is gradually weakening, Elman Rustamov, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, said at a press conference, Trend reports.
According to him, the stability of the manat has increased, and the Central Bank will not make decisions on the devaluation of the manat, and the existing pressure on the manat is gradually weakening.
