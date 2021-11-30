It is important to cooperate with such partners as Azerbaijan - Head of EU Delegation

LANKARAN, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

The EU considers it extremely important to cooperate with such partners as Azerbaijan, head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said at the ceremony of launching the EU4Lankaran program, Trend reports on Nov. 30.

Michalko said that there are a number of opportunities for the development of Lankaran and the EU is ready to render support in their implementation.

“We will try to develop agriculture, increase yields and ensure the supply of products to the global markets,” the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan added. “Our priority is the development of the non-oil sector of the economy, small and medium-sized businesses.”

Michalko said that the EU is always trying to support Azerbaijan in this sphere.