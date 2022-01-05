Azerbaijan cancels discounts for railway shipment of some goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Discounts on the transportation of certain types of goods by rail have been canceled in Azerbaijan since early 2022, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend.

According to the CJSC, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the global economy and all spheres of public life.

The tension in the world energy market also affected Azerbaijan Railways.

The tariffs have remained stable. Forwarding companies that have contracts with the CJSC were notified in advance of canceling the discounts in accordance with regulatory documents.

The company stressed that in the near future it’s planned to hold meetings and apply an individual approach to large exporters and importers preferring the carriage of goods by rail.