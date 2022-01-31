Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund shares data on subsidies for 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

Government-guaranteed loans and subsidies continued to be provided to entrepreneurs affected by the pandemic in 2021, Acting Head of Board of the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund Osman Khaliyev said at a briefing based on the results of 2021, Trend reports.

Khaliyev noted that at the end of 2021, subsidies in the amount of 15.3 million manat ($9 million) were paid under the program.

"In total, 291.9 million manat ($171.7 million) were guaranteed for bank loans in the amount of 500 million manat ($294.1 million) on 2,631 applications under the support program. Out of the guaranteed, 2,630 applications came into force with a loan amount of 499.8 million manat ($294 million) and a guarantee amount of 291.8 million manat ($171.6 million)," he said.