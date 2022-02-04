Azerbaijan’s AzerGold discloses volume of gold and silver produced in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC produced 61,500 ounces of gold and 134,400 ounces of silver in 2021, Chairman of the Board Zakir Ibrahimov said, Trend reports referring to AzerGold.

Ibrahimov said that the gold production increased by 11 percent while silver production - by 55 percent.

“These figures increased by 8.5 percent and 44.1 percent, respectively, compared to 2020,” the chairman of board added.

The chairman of board stressed that the potential of non-ferrous metal reserves in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation will play a big role in the further development of this sector.

“The initial research launched by our company in 2021 in Tutkhun gold deposit will contribute to the social and economic development of not only Kalbajar district, but also the Eastern Zangazur economic region as a whole,” Ibrahimov said.

