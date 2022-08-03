Azerbaijan improves positions in global ranking on startup ecosystems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Azerbaijan has improved its position in the "Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2022" rating of startup ecosystems, Trend reports via the StartupBlink research center.

According to the report, Azerbaijan has improved its position by 4 points, ranking 85th globally and 6th in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) region.

Azerbaijan was ahead of Qatar (86), Moldova (88) and Kyrgyzstan (100) in this ranking.

At the same time, as StartupBlink noted, Baku, the only ranked city in Azerbaijan, has jumped up by 12 positions to be 443rd globally, entering the top 450.

The global rating evaluates the state of the startup economy, describes the dynamics of their growth and the main trends. This year's report evaluated startup ecosystems in 1,000 cities and 100 countries.

Meanwhile, the US, the UK and Israel have taken the top three positions of the rating.

