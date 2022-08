BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. The Entrepreneurship Development Fund of Azerbaijan renders financial support for the development of the business clusters in regions in the field of tourism, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

“Last year, entrepreneur Tarana Samedova received 120,000 manat [$70,588] in concessional loan for the development of her business,” said the minister.

