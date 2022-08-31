Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss possibilities of joint export of products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov met up with First Deputy Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, Acting Minister Azim Akhmedkhadzhaev, Trend reports via Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The parties discussed the possibilities of increasing the volume of mutual trade and joint implementation of projects.

"At the meeting, issues of increasing trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, joint exports to other countries, exports of products from Uzbekistan using Azerbaijan's transit and transport capabilities, as well as possible participation of Azerbaijani companies in projects implemented in Uzbekistan were discussed," the ministry stated.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan also discussed with the First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz Behzod Usmanov the possibilities of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the field of energy, in particular renewable energy.

"The sides exchanged views on the directions of development of economic relations," the ministry informed.