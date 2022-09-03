Azerbaijan, Poland explore ways of expanding economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. There are ample opportunities for establishing links between Azerbaijan's Economic Zones Development Agency and the relevant Polish agencies, as well as for arranging business forums and meetings, Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov said at a meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the Republic of Azerbaijan Rafal Poborski, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Poland have considerable potential for collaborating in transport, transit, and reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated territories. There are also great opportunities for Polish companies participating in industrial park projects, the Alat Free Economic Zone, in digital economic and innovation sectors.

"The meeting addressed bilateral cooperation in energy, trade, mutual investment, start-ups, organization of business missions, and other fields, emphasized the relations in the frames of Twinning projects, as well as underscored the prospects for partnership enhancement," the message said.

Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for expanding trade and economic ties.