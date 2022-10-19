Azerbaijani Central Bank auctions off its notes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted an auction for notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on October 19, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the CBA, 12 investors submitted 18 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 69.65 million manat ($40.97 million).

The average weighted price of one note made up 99.0524 manat or $58.27 (4.1 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the volume of placed notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the notes is January 11, 2023.