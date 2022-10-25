Stable macroeconomic growth of Azerbaijan creates favorable conditions for accelerating reforms - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. The stable macroeconomic growth of Azerbaijan creates favorable conditions for accelerating reforms, Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Tahir Mirkishili said during the meeting with representatives of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports on October 25.

According to him, a positive trend in lending, an increase in the volume of cashless payments, as well as growth in employment were observed in Azerbaijan from January through August 2022.

"Trade turnover of Azerbaijan exceeded $19 billion in the eight months of this year, while strategic foreign exchange reserves increased by 5 percent and amounted to $55 billion. The current account surplus amounted to more than $6 billion. The stable macroeconomic growth of Azerbaijan creates favorable conditions for accelerating reforms," Mirkishili said.