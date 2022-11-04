Central Banks of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Central Banks of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discussed future areas of cooperation, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Central Bank's (CBA) Twitter page.

"The delegation of CBA, which is on a visit to Uzbekistan within the framework of participation in the second Uzbekistan Economic Forum, met with the delegation of Central Bank of Uzbekistan led by Deputy Chairman of Management Board Behzod Khamraev. During the meeting an exchange of views took place on future areas of cooperation between Central Bank of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan," CBA said.