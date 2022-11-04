Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Central Banks of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss cooperation

Economy Materials 4 November 2022 15:44 (UTC +04:00)
Central Banks of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss cooperation

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Central Banks of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discussed future areas of cooperation, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Central Bank's (CBA) Twitter page.

"The delegation of CBA, which is on a visit to Uzbekistan within the framework of participation in the second Uzbekistan Economic Forum, met with the delegation of Central Bank of Uzbekistan led by Deputy Chairman of Management Board Behzod Khamraev. During the meeting an exchange of views took place on future areas of cooperation between Central Bank of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan," CBA said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more