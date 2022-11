BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Subsidies totaling 37.9 million manat ($22.3 million) were allocated as part of a support for entrepreneurs affected by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic from June 2020 to November 1, 2022, Trend reports on November 25 via the Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s tweet.

As of 2021, subsidies in the amount of 15.3 million manat ($9 million) were paid under this program.