BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Subsidies totaling 41.4 million manat ($24.3 million) were paid from June 2020 until January 1, 2023 within the program of state support for the COVID-19 pandemic-affected Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, Trend reports via the tweet of the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov.

In 2021, subsidies in the amount of 15.3 million manat ($9 million) were paid under this program.