BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. A new director of the Capital Market Policy and Supervision Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has been appointed, Trend reports via the CBA.

Umeyra Ibrahimova has been appointed to the director’s post following the relevant order signed by CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov.

Earlier, the CBA Capital Market Supervision Department was renamed into the Capital Market Policy and Supervision Department.

