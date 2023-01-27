Azercosmos actively monitors Karabakh's water resources - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Azercosmos OJSC monitors reservoirs, mountain lakes, and rivers on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in order to effectively use water resources, Trend reports via the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to the agency, based on monitoring satellite images, important projects are being implemented in the fields of determining the volume of reservoirs, the impact of climate change on the water balance of lakes and rivers, improving water supply, and meeting the need for an irrigation system in agricultural fields.

"In addition, as part of the cooperation agreement between Azercosmos and Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management JSC, monitoring of water management territories using satellite images obtained from the Azersky satellite will be carried out. The control of the Valvalachai-Takhtakorpu water utility, with a length of more than 34 kilometers, has already begun," said the company.

Azercosmos OJSC owns two communication satellites – Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2, as well as the low-orbit Azersky satellite.

Azerbaijani Azercosmos' OJSC revenues from the export of satellite and telecommunication services amounted to $24 million from January through November 2022. Azercosmos OJSC exported satellite and telecommunication services to the UK ($6 million), France ($5.3 million), Luxembourg ($4 million), UAE ($2.1 million), and Pakistan ($1.3 million).