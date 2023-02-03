Gas supply to Southeastern Europe to be ensured, thanks to Azerbaijan's foresight - Croatian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline (IAP) is an example of successful cooperation with Azerbaijan, Kristina Celic, Director General for Energy at the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Croatia, said at the ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held in Baku, Trend reports.

"I would like to emphasize the importance of the Ion-Adriatic Pipeline project, which is the main reason for my visit to Azerbaijan today. This is an example of successful cooperation between the four countries that will ensure gas supplies from the EU border to Southeastern Europe, thanks to Azerbaijan's foresight in transporting gas to Europe," she said.

IAP can be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to transport gas to many countries in South-East Europe.

The pipeline with total length of 516 kilometers will stretch from Albania through Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, to split in Croatia.

The capacity of the pipeline will amount to five billion cubic meters of gas per year.

TAP has already signed memorandums of understanding and cooperation with the developers of this project, in particular with companies of Plinacro (Croatia), BH-Gas (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Geoplin Plinovodi (Slovenia), as well as with the governments of Montenegro and Albania.

There has been created a TAP-IAP joint working group that gathers regularly to synchronize the timing of both pipeline projects and coordinate the technical issues of interconnection.