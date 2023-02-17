Azerbaijan reveals share of total amount of concessional loans allocated to regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Azerbaijan's regions share 69.7 percent of the amount of concessional loans granted by the Entrepreneurship Development Fund in 2022, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

"Increasing the sustainability of businesses in the regions and promoting the entrepreneurial environment are among the priority directions," said the tweet.

In total, the Fund has financed 2,726 investment projects from January through December 2022. In this regard, the Fund issued easy-term loans worth 145.9 million manat ($85.7 million).

Out of the overall loans, 87.1 million manat ($51.16 million) were issued to agricultural output, 37.3 million manat ($21.9 million) – the industrial production and processing, 9.1 million manat ($5.3 million) – tourism, and 12.4 million manat ($7.28 million) – other industries.

The top 5 financial institutions by the number of concessional loans issued are as follows: Bank Respublika - 746 concessional loans, Yelo Bank - 350, Unibank - 318, Rabitabank - 282, and "Aqrarkredit" NBCO - 282.