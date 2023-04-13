Türkiye shares data on number of vessels received by port of Ambarli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Turkish port of Ambarli received 657 vessels from January through February 2023, Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure said, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

According to the ministry, during the specified period, the port of Ambarli accepted 238 vessels under the flag of Türkiye and 419 vessels under the flags of other countries.

From January through February 2023, the country's ports received 59.6 million tons of cargo. During the reporting period, vessels under the Turkish flag took on 4.1 million tons of cargo, while cargo transportation to the ports of Türkiye by ships under other countries' flags totaled 55.4 million tons.

Meanwhile, in February 2023, the country's ports received 27.5 million tons of cargo.

In this period, cargo arrivals to domestic ports on ships under the Turkish flag amounted to 2.2 million tons, while cargo transportation of vessels under the flags of other countries to the ports of Türkiye amounted to 25.3 million tons.

Moreover, about 5.6 million tons of transit cargo were exported in February this year from the ports of the country.

In addition, about 12.1 million tons of transit cargo were transported from the country's ports.