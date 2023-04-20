Azerbaijan's sown areas of grain crops in 2022 disclosed - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. About 1.7 million hectares were sown with grain crops in Azerbaijan last year, the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According the the ministry, the sown areas of grain crops increased by 32.77 percent in the preceding than in 2021.

Approximately 657,900 hectares were sown with wheat last year, which is 9.3 percent more than in 2021. At the same time, barley were sown on 399,700, while rye were sown on 200 hectares.

Furthermore, in 2021, around 1 million hectares of areas were sown with grains, of which 602,100 hectares were wheat, 413,600 hectares - barley and 200 hectares - rye.