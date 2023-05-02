Monetary base in Azerbaijan grows by more than $3B

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The monetary base as of May 1, 2023 in Azerbaijan amounted to 17.6 billion manat ($10.3 billion), which is 20.9 percent or 3 billion manat ($1.7 billion) more than the same period of 2022, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The monetary base in Azerbaijan in April 2022 amounted to over 14.5 billion manat ($8.5 billion).

The figure of the monetary base at the beginning of May is 0.44 percent, or 79 million manat ($46.4 million) less than the figure at the beginning of April 2023.

The monetary base includes cash and free bank and mandatory reserves of commercial banks in circulation