7th meeting of Azerbaijani-Romanian inter-gov't commission to be held in Bucharest (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The 7th meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Romania will be held in Bucharest, co-chairman of the commission from the Azerbaijani side, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, Babayev met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to Azerbaijan Vasile Soare.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that Azerbaijani-Romanian relations are constantly developing and today are at the level of strategic partnership.

Some 61 documents have been signed that serve to expand bilateral cooperation.

Moreover, the sides discussed the growth of the trade turnover by 2.4 times between the two countries last year, which is another indicator of the development of economic ties.

The activity of the commission between the governments of both countries, which contributes to the expansion of cooperation in various fields, was also mentioned.

The sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, discussed preparations for the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission..