Malted barley processing mill in Azerbaijan’s Imishli meets production requirements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. The malted barley processing plant project, jointly financed by Azerbaijan Investment Company, Azersheker LLC, and Azersun Agricultural Products LLC, to be implemented in the Imishli district, stands as a significant initiative fostering the growth of the non-oil sector, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

The minister noted that this enterprise will comprehensively meet the raw material demands of domestic manufacturers in this area.

According to Jabbarov, "ongoing state support measures, designed to stimulate the production of competitive non-oil goods, improve the raw material foundation, establish new production domains to replace imports, and broaden export capacities, continue to play a vital role in advancing these endeavors."

Malting barley will first be processed at the factory in batches of 11,000 tons and 17,000 tons, respectively.

The investment cost of the project is 25 million manat ($14.7 million), and 50 people will be provided with permanent work at the enterprise.

The plant's operations will eliminate the need to import these goods, halting the outflow of more than $10 million from the nation. More than 510 tons of feed additives will also be produced at the factory.