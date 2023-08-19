Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 19 August 2023 13:32 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 34.153 manat (1.05 percent), Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 42.2314 manat (1.29 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 3,233.3932 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

August 7

3,295.4840

August 14

3,251.0035

August 8

3,288.2760

August 15

3,241.1095

August 9

3,283.4650

August 16

3,238.5085

August 10

3,258.2030

August 17

3,219.4940

August 11

3,252.6950

August 18

3,216.8505

Average weekly

3,275.6246

Average weekly

3,233.3932

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.4152 manat (1.08 percent).

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 38.4871 manat, which is 1.52 percent, or 0.5932 manat less than last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

August 7

39.9755

August 14

38.4039

August 8

39.3755

August 15

38.5016

August 9

38.9839

August 16

38.4458

August 10

38.5177

August 17

38.2653

August 11

38.5492

August 18

38.8191

Average weekly

39.0804

Average weekly

38.4871

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 18.887 manat, or 1.22 percent.

The average price of an ounce of platinum declined by 25.4031 manat (1.63 percent) compared to last week's figure to 1,529.0871 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

August 7

1,578.7475

August 14

1,548.7680

August 8

1,568.0800

August 15

1,536.0180

August 9

1,543.8550

August 16

1,518.7035

August 10

1,522.8685

August 17

1,512.0650

August 11

1,558.9000

August 18

1,529.8810

Average weekly

1,554.4902

Average weekly

1,529.0871

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 110.5425 manat, or 5.05 percent in Azerbaijan last week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 0.51 percent, or 10.9072 manat compared to last week, amounting to 2,125.816 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

August 7

2,154.1125

August 14

2,203.7950

August 8

2,110.6945

August 15

2,153.8150

August 9

2,102.6025

August 16

2,111.8165

August 10

2,107.4475

August 17

2,066.4010

August 11

2,208.7590

August 18

2,093.2525

Average weekly

2,136.7232

Average weekly

2,125.8160
