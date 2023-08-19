Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 34.153 manat (1.05 percent), Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 42.2314 manat (1.29 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 3,233.3932 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
August 7
|
3,295.4840
|
August 14
|
3,251.0035
|
August 8
|
3,288.2760
|
August 15
|
3,241.1095
|
August 9
|
3,283.4650
|
August 16
|
3,238.5085
|
August 10
|
3,258.2030
|
August 17
|
3,219.4940
|
August 11
|
3,252.6950
|
August 18
|
3,216.8505
|
Average weekly
|
3,275.6246
|
Average weekly
|
3,233.3932
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.4152 manat (1.08 percent).
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 38.4871 manat, which is 1.52 percent, or 0.5932 manat less than last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
August 7
|
39.9755
|
August 14
|
38.4039
|
August 8
|
39.3755
|
August 15
|
38.5016
|
August 9
|
38.9839
|
August 16
|
38.4458
|
August 10
|
38.5177
|
August 17
|
38.2653
|
August 11
|
38.5492
|
August 18
|
38.8191
|
Average weekly
|
39.0804
|
Average weekly
|
38.4871
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 18.887 manat, or 1.22 percent.
The average price of an ounce of platinum declined by 25.4031 manat (1.63 percent) compared to last week's figure to 1,529.0871 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
August 7
|
1,578.7475
|
August 14
|
1,548.7680
|
August 8
|
1,568.0800
|
August 15
|
1,536.0180
|
August 9
|
1,543.8550
|
August 16
|
1,518.7035
|
August 10
|
1,522.8685
|
August 17
|
1,512.0650
|
August 11
|
1,558.9000
|
August 18
|
1,529.8810
|
Average weekly
|
1,554.4902
|
Average weekly
|
1,529.0871
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 110.5425 manat, or 5.05 percent in Azerbaijan last week.
The average price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 0.51 percent, or 10.9072 manat compared to last week, amounting to 2,125.816 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
August 7
|
2,154.1125
|
August 14
|
2,203.7950
|
August 8
|
2,110.6945
|
August 15
|
2,153.8150
|
August 9
|
2,102.6025
|
August 16
|
2,111.8165
|
August 10
|
2,107.4475
|
August 17
|
2,066.4010
|
August 11
|
2,208.7590
|
August 18
|
2,093.2525
|
Average weekly
|
2,136.7232
|
Average weekly
|
2,125.8160