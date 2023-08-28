Azerbaijan announces investment volume for Karabakh's industrial parks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. In Aghdam Industrial Park and "Araz Valley Economic Zone" in Jabrayil, resident and non-resident status has so far been granted to 31 business entities with investment capital of over 200 million manat ($117 million), Trend reports.

According to the Agency for Development of Economic Zones under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, through these business entities it is planned to create more than two thousand jobs in the mentioned industrial parks.

The Agency notes that many residents have already started construction works, and some of them are carrying out design works, construction is expected to start soon.

In general 134 business entities were granted resident status in industrial zones of Azerbaijan, 68 of them have already started production activities.

The total volume of their investments amounts to over 7 billion manat ($4 billion).