DUBAI, UAE, December 11. During the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, participants made substantial progress, said COP28 President, head of the ADNOC national oil company (UAE) Sultan Al Jaber, Trend reports.

“But we're not done yet. Real-economy stakeholders' efforts, as well as continuing leadership from high-level officials, will be important to attaining positive results and maintaining a strong emphasis on action. The entire society is committed to carrying the COP28 outcomes forward and making them tangible development and peace," he noted.

Will be updated