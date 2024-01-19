Azerbaijan figures out number of trucks awaiting access at border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The Red Bridge customs post on the Azerbaijani-Georgian border is currently waiting for 640 trucks to pass through, Trend reports, citing the Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

Concurrently, 38 trucks are waiting for transit at Bilasuvar customs post, 18 at Astara, 14 at Mazimgara, 45 at Samur, and 5 at Khanoba customs post.

"The Agency continues to advise carriers on the number of trucks at customs checks, allowing them to operate in accordance with the present circumstances while organizing flights," the report says.

