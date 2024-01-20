How new highway connecting main part of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan impact economy?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. In accordance with the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on measures to continue construction works on the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Agbend highway link with the Islamic Republic of Iran and a bridge over the Araz River, the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan continues construction works on the territory.

How will the construction of this road affect the economy of Azerbaijan?

The construction of this road will further strengthen economic ties with Nakhchivan, economist Eyyub Kerimli told Trend.

"On the other hand, it will increase the speed and quality of transportation and logistics routes in the East-West direction. The construction of this road will positively affect our country's revenues from transit fees, export potential and expand foreign economic ties.

It will have a positive impact on the development of entrepreneurship in Nakhchivan. Thus, there will be expanded opportunities of access to Türkiye and Europe.

Generally, the economy of the country will gain foreign currency and affect the development of the non-oil sector. The most important thing is that it will also expand the opportunities of Azerbaijan as a logistics center," the expert noted.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel