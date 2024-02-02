Azerbaijan to offer state entities new option in shape of protection system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan's state institutions will be presented with another solution in the form of a protection system in 2024, the head of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security Tural Mammadov said during the III summit of IT heads of state institutions held in Baku, Trend reports.

"Until now, we have supplied ESET solutions to state institutions as a centralized anti-virus application. However, from this year on they will be presented with the XDR solution," he noted.

Will be updated