Railway passenger transportation on rise in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijan transported 3 million tons of cargo and more than 1.26 million passengers by rail from January through February 2024, the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The data of the committee shows that cargo transportation increased by 2.7% and passenger transportation by 30.8% compared to the same period of 2023.

"On average, 363 rail cars were loaded and 415 rail cars were unloaded throughout the day. Loading operations totaled 16,500 tons on the Northern route, 3,400 tons on the Western route, and 600 tons on the Southern route of the railroad for the day", the committee said.

