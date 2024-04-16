Azerbaijan, Central Asia work on creating green energy corridor - Parviz Shahbazov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Azerbaijan is cooperating with several Central Asian countries on creating a green energy corridor, said Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov at the Green Hydrogen Summit underway in Abu Dhabi, Trend reports.

"Currently, we are developing the green energy corridor with the EU. This initiative aims to transport renewable energy produced in Azerbaijan to Europe. We also have another project underway that connects us with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to establish the green corridor, where green hydrogen plays a vital role," he said.

Minister Shahbazov pointed out that there is a lot to be done for the green hydrogen industry to thrive.

"There is much to be done to make hydrogen a net-zero transition game-changer. We require concrete national strategies, legal frameworks, regulatory measures, and, of course, competitive production, significant investments, and infrastructure. Additionally, other factors such as water desalination, which will serve as the main source for hydrogen production, need to be addressed. Furthermore, establishing a robust global supply chain is crucial. We are actively working on these aspects," the minister added.