Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The official exchange rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar April 8 1.7 April 15 1.7 April 9 1.7 April 16 1.7 April 10 1.7 April 17 1.7 April 11 1.7 April 18 1.7 April 12 1.7 April 19 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0027 manat at the end of this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.036 manat and amounted to 1.8088 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro April 8 1.8417 April 8 1.8109 April 9 1.8456 April 15 1.8043 April 10 1.8456 April 16 1.8055 April 11 1.8456 April 17 1.8152 April 12 1.8456 April 18 1.8082 Average rate per week 1.8488 Average rate per week 1.8088

The official exchange rate of manat against the Russian ruble rose by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0181 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble April 8 0.0184 April 15 0.0182 April 9 0.0183 April 16 0.0181 April 10 0.0183 April 17 0.018 April 11 0.0183 April 18 0.018 April 12 0.0183 April 19 0.0181 Average rate per week 0.0183 Average rate per week 0.0181

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0003 manat this week. The weighted average rate fell by 0.0005 and amounted to 0.0523 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira April 8 0.053 April 15 0.0525 April 9 0.0528 April 16 0.0524 April 10 0.0528 April 17 0.0522 April 11 0.0528 April 18 0.0523 April 12 0.0528 April 19 0.0522 Average rate per week 0.0528 Average rate per week 0.0523

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel