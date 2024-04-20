Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The official exchange rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
April 8
|
1.7
|
April 15
|
1.7
|
April 9
|
1.7
|
April 16
|
1.7
|
April 10
|
1.7
|
April 17
|
1.7
|
April 11
|
1.7
|
April 18
|
1.7
|
April 12
|
1.7
|
April 19
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0027 manat at the end of this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.036 manat and amounted to 1.8088 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
April 8
|
1.8417
|
April 8
|
1.8109
|
April 9
|
1.8456
|
April 15
|
1.8043
|
April 10
|
1.8456
|
April 16
|
1.8055
|
April 11
|
1.8456
|
April 17
|
1.8152
|
April 12
|
1.8456
|
April 18
|
1.8082
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8488
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8088
The official exchange rate of manat against the Russian ruble rose by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0181 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
April 8
|
0.0184
|
April 15
|
0.0182
|
April 9
|
0.0183
|
April 16
|
0.0181
|
April 10
|
0.0183
|
April 17
|
0.018
|
April 11
|
0.0183
|
April 18
|
0.018
|
April 12
|
0.0183
|
April 19
|
0.0181
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0183
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0181
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0003 manat this week. The weighted average rate fell by 0.0005 and amounted to 0.0523 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
April 8
|
0.053
|
April 15
|
0.0525
|
April 9
|
0.0528
|
April 16
|
0.0524
|
April 10
|
0.0528
|
April 17
|
0.0522
|
April 11
|
0.0528
|
April 18
|
0.0523
|
April 12
|
0.0528
|
April 19
|
0.0522
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0528
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0523
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel