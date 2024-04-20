Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 20 April 2024 13:31 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The official exchange rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

April 8

1.7

April 15

1.7

April 9

1.7

April 16

1.7

April 10

1.7

April 17

1.7

April 11

1.7

April 18

1.7

April 12

1.7

April 19

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0027 manat at the end of this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.036 manat and amounted to 1.8088 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

April 8

1.8417

April 8

1.8109

April 9

1.8456

April 15

1.8043

April 10

1.8456

April 16

1.8055

April 11

1.8456

April 17

1.8152

April 12

1.8456

April 18

1.8082

Average rate per week

1.8488

Average rate per week

1.8088

The official exchange rate of manat against the Russian ruble rose by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0181 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

April 8

0.0184

April 15

0.0182

April 9

0.0183

April 16

0.0181

April 10

0.0183

April 17

0.018

April 11

0.0183

April 18

0.018

April 12

0.0183

April 19

0.0181

Average rate per week

0.0183

Average rate per week

0.0181

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0003 manat this week. The weighted average rate fell by 0.0005 and amounted to 0.0523 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

April 8

0.053

April 15

0.0525

April 9

0.0528

April 16

0.0524

April 10

0.0528

April 17

0.0522

April 11

0.0528

April 18

0.0523

April 12

0.0528

April 19

0.0522

Average rate per week

0.0528

Average rate per week

0.0523

