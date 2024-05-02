CAREC stands among least integrated subregional co-op initiatives in Asia-Pacific - ADB's official

TBILISI, Georgia, May 2. Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program (CAREC) stands among the least integrated subregional cooperation initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region, ADB Director General of Central and West Asia Regional Department Eugene Zhukov said during the "Financing Greener Value Chains in the CAREC Region" panel session at the 57th ADB Annual Meeting in Tbilisi, Trend reports.

"Among CAREC countries, Mongolia, Georgia, and Kyrgyzstan exhibit higher levels of engagement in the global value chain. Kazakhstan demonstrates more connections with the global value chains (GVCs).

Pakistan's exports, primarily textiles, display lower involvement in GVCs due to minimal reliance on imported inputs. China maintains the most balanced level of participation in the GVCs," he said.

CAREC comprises 11 countries and development partners collaborating to foster development through regional cooperation, aiming for accelerated growth and shared prosperity.

The CAREC 2030 strategy supports five operational clusters and three cross-cutting themes.

