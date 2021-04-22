Flydubai to resume flights at Georgian Batumi International Airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Flydubai will resume flights at Georgian Batumi International Airport, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Dubai-Batumi flights will be resumed on May 1 this year.

FlyDubai is already operating flights to/from Tbilisi International Airport.

"Batumi has been quite popular among our passengers for many years. We are adding it to the summer schedule and we hope that the restrictions on international flights will be gradually reduced. New flights can be booked on our website - flydubai.com," said vice president of the airline Jeyhun Efendi.

According to the airline, flights from May 1 to September 1 will be operated three times a week - Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. The cost of a two-way ticket (economy class) starts at $385.

During the summer season, Flydubai will operate flights to 79 destinations in 46 countries around the world.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356