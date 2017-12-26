Azerbaijan warned about negative influence of int'l online services on economy

26 December 2017 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The government of Azerbaijan, providing state support to entrepreneurs, should not forget about global trends, Abdurrahman Uzun, head of local office of Turkey’s Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD), said in an interview with Trend.

As an example, Uzun referred to the experience of Turkey, where the online booking site of hotels booking.com is banned.

He noted that this is because booking.com, acting in Turkey, did not pay taxes in the country.

Uzun believes that Turkey should have created a similar system even before allowing booking.com in Turkey, which would've prevented the capital outflow.

He thinks that Azerbaijan can also face similar risks.

Uzun added that all the conditions necessary for the development of entrepreneurship have been created in Azerbaijan.

“Currently, thanks to the benefits and measures the government is taking to develop a market economy, Azerbaijan has created a favorable atmosphere for investments. MUSIAD highly appreciates all the steps of the Azerbaijani government aimed at the development of the country’s economy,” he added.

