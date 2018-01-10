Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 250M manats at auction

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan will hold a deposit auction on Jan. 12, 2018 to raise 250 million Azerbaijani manats, the CBA said Jan. 10.

The auction will be held on the Bloomberg trading platform. The funds will be placed for a period of 14 days. The interest rate on deposits will vary from 10.01 percent to 14.99 percent.

CBA began to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016. Thirty banks, including two state-owned ones, operate in Azerbaijan.

(1.7001 manats = 1$ on Jan. 10)

