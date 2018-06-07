Azerbaijani insurers work on full application of single system for damage assessment

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA) plans to launch Audatex, a unified insurance system of damage assessment, in all insurance companies of the country, AIA Chairman Mustafa Abbasbayli said in an interview with Trend.

He said that although this system has been operating in Azerbaijan for about two years, not all insurance companies use it.

"The system has not been used in mass, although it has been available in the country for already several years. We want to boost this process, so that all people know that they are paid exactly the amount that should be paid. It is of high necessity with a view to increase public confidence in insurance companies," Abbasbeyli said.

Since Oct. 1, 2015, Azerbaijan's insurance companies, which are members of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau, can use the Audatex Azerbaijan software.

The software allows to apply in the Azerbaijani insurance market a system of assessment of damage inflicted to a vehicle as a result of an accident. This provides an assessment of damage by insurers under a single system.

Audatex Azerbaijan was created on the basis of ISB’s agreement with Sidexa, a company that represents Audatex interests in France. The document was signed in late 2014; however, the company was registered in March 2015 in Azerbaijan. Audatex is a part of Solera Inc.



