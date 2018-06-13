Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee to face further structural changes

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee intends to further improve the structure of the customs legislation, Sanan Mukhtarov, chief of the legal department of the State Customs Committee, said.

Mukhtarov made the remarks at the seminar entitled "Azerbaijani Customs - Today's and Tomorrow's Challenges" in Baku June 13.

“The Committee regularly takes measures to improve its activity,” he said.

"Presently, further structural changes are being prepared in the State Customs Committee, which will be made in particular in the bodies that are part of the customs committee structure and which are aimed at modernizing the management system in the customs sphere," he added.

“As for the legislation, we would like to continue our work to reduce time spent for customs clearance," Mukhtarov said.

A seminar for journalists titled “Azerbaijani Customs – Today’s and Tomorrow’s Challenges” kicked off in Baku June 13.

The seminar was organized for journalists to get familiarized with the work principles of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, application of IT, customs legislation and other aspects of Azerbaijani customs.

The seminar will complete on June 14.

