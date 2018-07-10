Gold and silver rise in price in Azerbaijan

10 July 2018 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The prices for main precious metals have varied July 10, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 0.1275 manats to 2140.334 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on July 9.

The cost of silver increased by 0.0059 manats to 27.4121 manats per ounce.

The cost of palladium increased by 5.797 manats to 1633.615 manats.

And the cost of platinum decreased by 4.1735 manats to 1448.502 manats in the country.

Precious metals

July 10, 2018

July 9, 2018

Gold

XAU

2140.334

2140.2065

Silver

XAG

27.4121

27.4062

Platinium

XPT

1448.502

1452.6755

Palladium

XPD

1633.615

1627.818

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit (PHOTO)
Politics 13:01
North American oil prices vary on July 10
Oil&Gas 11:35
"I feel at home in Azerbaijan" - Johann Schneider-Ammann (PHOTO)
Economy news 10:01
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 81 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:57
EBRD outlines priority areas for co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 08:37
Azerbaijani company updates line of vehicle trackers
ICT 9 July 20:51
Latest
Kazakh Invest expands co-op with UAE
Economy news 13:04
No shortage in gas supply to Iran’s power plants
Business 13:03
Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit (PHOTO)
Politics 13:01
One of SOCAR Polymer plants almost completed
Oil&Gas 12:52
Japan may carry out certification of Uzbek textile products
Economy news 12:51
Powers of president of Turkey may be transferred to vice president
Turkey 12:47
Uzbekistan takes part in EU-Central Asia meeting in Ashgabat
Uzbekistan 12:43
Developing Chovdar gold deposit to bring 300M manat to Azerbaijani economy
Economy news 12:36
Will Iran’s oil sales via stock exchange be effective?
Oil&Gas 12:20