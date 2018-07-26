Middle Eastern countries lead in imports of premium meat from Kazakhstan (Exclusive)

26 July 2018 09:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan's premium meat producer Altyn Mark exports most of its products to the Middle East, a source in the company told Trend.

"Middle Eastern countries account for 44.8 percent of beef and mutton meat produced by Altyn Mark, and by the end of 2018 this figure may increase," the source said.

The rest of the company's products, in addition to deliveries to the domestic market of Kazakhstan, are exported to Russia and the EU countries. In particular, Russia accounts for 23.5 percent, and the EU countries account for 11.1 percent of the company's exported products. The company supplies 20.6 percent of its products on the domestic market of Kazakhstan.

The intention to start exporting Kazakh-made meat to the Middle East and the EU countries was announced by the country’s Ministry of Agriculture in August 2017.

Potential markets for Kazakh meat are also Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Malaysia.

Presently, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Iran and China are also among the main exporters of fish, beef and mutton meat from Kazakhstan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

